In 2015, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump ran on a populist platform by stating he was going to serve the people. He stated that he was not a career politician and that he wanted to “drain the swamp.”
While being a populist is not necessarily a fault in his platform, his idea of what behavior represents populism has caused an extremely high amount of controversy. From his childish tweets to his claim that his critics are fake news, his behavior is simply unacceptable. Despite his Republican colleagues defending the president’s actions, these acts cannot be committed by the leader of the free world.
President Trump needs to be held accountable for his actions instead of being defended by the people in his administration. The President of the United States historically has been held to high standards, but the conservatives of this country cannot lower the standards simply because they share the same ideology as him.
When President Trump was voted into office, many people knew that his biggest fault was his use of Twitter to call out his political opponents. Then-presidential candidate Trump had already given nicknames to his Democratic counterparts, which led to his Twitter gaining notoriety amongst the nation.
It was not until this past week that one of his tweets landed him in extremely hot water, when he stated that four congresswoman should go back to where they came from. What makes this even worse is that three of these four congresswomen were born in this country and all of them are citizens. This statement is not something anyone would expect from the leader of the nation, but rather a statement from a far-right nationalist. Even after receiving national backlash, he did not seem to slightly regret tweeting this.
This is exactly the behavior that should never be seen in a sitting president. Despite the serious nature of this act, many people still have not condemned the president. They have not even tried to control his behavior and have instead chosen to stay silent.
What readers of today’s column need to realize is that this is a question of the standards we set for the President of the United States and how we hold them accountable. Previous presidents were forced to defend their conduct and used to be held accountable by both sides of the aisle. We held the previous presidents to high behavioral standards, but it seems that those have since dropped. As I stated earlier, our nation cannot lower those simply because we share the same opinions as him.
Something that today’s readers also need to understand is that this is not a partisan issue. This is not a fictitious issue made up by Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. This is a real issue that needs to be addressed by both political parties.
It is worth mentioning that if President Trump were to present his ideas in a more appropriate manner, his approval rating would not be sitting where it is today. Regardless of who you may have voted for or what you believe in, it is critical we hold President Donald Trump to the same standards as the presidents before him.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
