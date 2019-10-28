“If we would learn what the human race is at bottom, we need only observe it in election times.” — Mark Twain
The results are in and the winner of the 2020 p;residential race is Donald Trump. What, you say? How can the race be over before the ballots are even printed? If we allow history and not hysteria to be our guide, the 2020 contest was over in 2016. Read on.
To prevent a repeat of FDR’s four-term presidency in the ‘30s and ‘40s, the 22nd Amendment was added to the Constitution in 1951. Simply stated, this act limits a president to two four-year terms. Voters must have liked it, since they have cast ballots doing just that ever since, with only two exceptions.
Eisenhower (R -’52 & ‘56), JFK-LBJ (D -60 & ‘64, counted as the same presidency), and Nixon (R -’68 & ‘72) all met the two-term limit, though Nixon resigned over Watergate. Carter (D -’76) broke the chain by losing his re-election bid to Reagan (R -’80 & ‘84).
The popular Reagan’s two terms gave him a Gallup Poll exit approval rating of 63%, the highest in the post-World War II era. The lowest? Nixon at 24%. The Gipper’s coattails propelled his vice president, Bush #41 (R -’88), to the Oval Office, but only for one term, the second anomaly in the two-term trend. Clinton (D — ‘92 & ‘96), Bush #43 (R — ‘00 & ‘04), and Obama (D — ‘08 & ‘12) all restored the now mandatory eight-year term.
Note the tendency — an eight-year presidency, then hand the keys to the White House to the other party for their obligatory two terms with a regularity surpassed only by Halley’s Comet and Old Faithful.
It thus does not require 20/20 vision to pick the 2020 winner. And The Donald should do it with more electoral votes and a higher winning percentage the second time around. All double winners did just that except Obama, who witnessed Romney do slightly better in 2012 than McCain in 2008. Why? Because American voters have the propensity to choose incumbents over challengers in elections at all levels. They subscribe to the mantra that “he might be a lying crook, but he is our lying crook.” Comfort zone familiarity “trumps” the unknown, for better or for worse.
Unless the self-anointed “Chosen One” self destructs (a distinct possibility) or fails to fling enough raw meat to his merry band of MAGA-head minions, he will avoid the losers’ bracket and relegation with Carter and Bush #41 in the ash heap of history. Democats can take heart with anticipated redemption in 2024 and 2028. As 19th Century twice victorious presidential sweepstakes winner Abe Lincoln so accurately observed, ‘my fellow Americans, we cannot escape history.”
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Trump 2020 Pence 2024 and 2028.
Twain was a man in touch. America has fallen to a new low under the toxic cloud of the Trump administration. US politics in general is the dirtiest business that comes to mind and that is not exclusive to Mr. Trump.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.