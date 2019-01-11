SEBRING – A starry night and fire light greeted guests to Highland Hammock State Park’s first “Music in the Park” event of 2019, as Ben Prestage took the stage as a one-man folk band.
The aroma of barbeque and popcorn filled the air as people set up their chairs in advance of the concert. Park rangers lit fires in open air fireplaces scattered across the lawn, providing welcome heat on the cold night. Highlands Hammock has been hosting the music series for over 10 years and this was not the first time it has been a chilly concert. Guests came prepared for the cold, many bringing blankets or wearing jackets, gloves and hats.
Prestage sported a long beard and a train engineer’s cap as he warmed up the crowd with spirited guitar playing while also playing the drums with his feet. Being a single performer while playing multiple instruments was something he learned during his time as a street performer in Memphis.
His passion for music was evident in the way he played, eyes closed and head swaying to the beat while his fingers ran up and down the neck of the guitar. The guitar-playing is multi-dimensional, both hands strumming, picking and at times even crossing over each other, giving his music a very unique sound. Typical chords and strumming was accompanied by unique sliding notes and plucking that almost sounded like a piano, all while keeping the beat with his feet on the drums and even adding harmonica from time to time. One of his instruments was unique – a guitar made out of a roasting pan!
The music was a mixture of folk and blues, including songs such as “That’ll Never Happen No More” and “Georgia on a Fast Train.” He sang “Devil’s Right Hand,” a Johnny Cash song about pistols and the trouble they can get you into. He also sang fun songs with whimsical lyrics, such as the song about a southern girl who loved southern cooking, from cornbread to onion rings. The crowd cheered and whistled as he sang and played, obviously delighted with his performance.
Ben Prestage is a south Florida native, raised just outside of the Everglades. Music has always been a big part of his life, with musical roots going back to his grandparents and great-grandparents. Prestage learned to love blues and folk music early on and he enjoys sharing that love with whoever will listen. He has received many music awards including the International Blues Challenge, the Lyon/Pitchford Award for “Best Diddley-Bow Player,” and “The Most Unique Performer.”
To learn more about Prestage, you can visit his website at www.benprestagemusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.