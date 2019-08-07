The circulatory system is quite remarkable, pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body to keep cells alive and organs operating properly. According to The Franklin Institute’s human heart data, if every capillary, artery and vein were laid out in a straight line, the average adult has 100,000 miles worth of blood vessels.
Although the vessels in all areas of the body work hard, those in the legs and feet are susceptible to a lot of pressure, as walking increases the stress put on these vessels. In turn, varicose veins are common in the lower limbs.
Veins can become varicose when one-way valves in the veins do not function properly. The valves are designed to keep blood flowing back up to the heart. If the valves weaken or fail, blood can pool in the veins, causing them to bulge or appear misshapen. The Society of Interventional Radiology says varicose veins affect one out of two people age 50 and older and 15 to 25 percent of all adults.
Varicose veins are not often a health risk, but they can sometimes be troublesome. Severe cases may be a cosmetic issue, with gnarled and bumpy veins criss-crossing the legs. For others, the affected veins can cause aching pains and discomfort. Some varicose veins may indicate a larger risk of other circulatory problems, advises The Mayo Clinic.
Varicose veins often can be alleviated with self-care methods. Others may require some more invasive therapies.
Elevating the legs and feet can relieve pressure on veins in the legs. This may help alleviate some of the swelling.
Compression stockings can ease the pain of varicose veins and prevent them from getting worse.
Sclerotherapy, or the injection of saline into the varicose vein, can harden the vein and make it disappear. Laser treatments also may make varicose veins shrivel up and no longer pose a problem.
Larger veins may require phlebectomy or ablation. Phlebectomy involves removal of the vein through small cuts. Ablation uses intense heat to treat the vein.
Varicose veins are often a side effect of getting older. As a person ages, he or she may lose elasticity in the veins, causing them to stretch. Those with a family history of varicose veins may be more susceptible. Being overweight or standing and sitting for long periods of time also can lead to varicose veins.
Exercising, eating a high-fiber diet and changing sitting or standing positions regularly can help. If varicose veins are unsightly or prove painful, speak with a doctor about the treatment options available to you.
