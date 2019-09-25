The only survivor of a shipwreck washed up on a small, uninhabited island. He prayed feverishly for God to rescue him, and every day he surveyed carefully the horizon for help, but nothing and no one seemed to ever come. Exhausted, he eventually managed to build a little hut out of driftwood to protect himself from the elements and to store what few possessions he had.
One day, after scavenging for food, he arrived home to find his little hut in flames with smoke billowing into the sky. He felt the worst had happened; everything was lost. He was struck with grief and anger and cried aloud, “God, how could you do this to me?!”
Early the next day, the man awoke to the sound of a ship approaching the island. It had come to rescue him. “How did you know I was here?” asked the man of his rescuers. “It was easy,” they replied. “We saw your smoke signal.”
It is little effort to be happy when things are going our way. However, when things do not go our way, it is often just as easy to get down on ourselves, others, or even God. Still, we must remember that God is an ever-present force in the lives of those who love and obey Him, even in times of pain and sorrow.
Paul wrote in Romans 8:28, “And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Paul did not abandon God during the tough times. Why? Paul knew that during peace or persecution, God was on his side working to do good for him and all Christians who loved the Lord.
The message is simple: If you are a child of God who truly loves the Father, then do not get upset the next time your little hut is on fire. It might just be God’s way of blessing you.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
