Can you imagine the comprehensive report we would have addressing the crisis on our southern border if 19 highly educated government employees and 40 investigators spent two years investigating, analyzing, evaluating and coming up with a proposed solution for the problem. Not in our country. We spend $25 million to undermine our dually elected president at the request of the opposition party, when it was that party that used illegal tactics to create the situation.
This hasn't worked out like they had hoped.
So now Congress is spending its valuable time within its most important committees in an attempt to further undermine our president. Our Congress has taken their eye off the ball. When it comes to the U.S. House of Representatives, the American people have no representation. Wait a minute, some people do. Wall Street, mainstream media, Muslims, LTGB's, illegal immigrants and the like, they all have representation. But, absolutely, these groups should have representation (except maybe the illegal immigrants) just like everyone else. The problem is everyone else has no representation although the basic hard working American employee that built our country continues to make it thrive and keeps making the wealthy wealthier has no representation.
President Trump may have an unfortunate personality and a disdainful way of treating certain people, but he has identified most of America's real problems, focused on them and despite a strong headwind caused by the opposition party, solved some and continues to work on our problems. We refer to the real "opposition party" because they don't look anything like the Democratic Party we have historically known. Is it time for another Boston Tea Party?
Matt Mays
Sebring
"Mr. Trump has 'an unfortunate personality and a disdainful way of treating certain people." Yet he continues to work on our problems? He had 2 years with all majority and did NOTHING. Now, as a fraudulent failure he blames everyone but himself. I'd almost say it was staged that way. But the ever admiring Trumpians rush to his defense and justify his every indiscretion, lie and demented behavior. Sorry, but an "R" after your name doesn't ensure Divinity. Your sovereign's halo has fallen into disrepair.
