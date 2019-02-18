SEBRING — Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District contracts with a laboratory to conduct annual monitoring for contaminants of nitrates and nitrites, but the company allegedly failed to deliver the water samples that were taken in October 2018.
“Flowers Chemical Laboratories Inc. performs the District’s weekly, monthly and annual water and wastewater testing,” Tanya Cannady, general manager for Sun ‘n Lake, said. “On Oct. 13, 2018, a driver for Flowers Labs came to pick up our samples for the annual monitoring for contaminants of nitrate and nitrite.
“We were billed accordingly by Flowers for the samples,” Cannady said. “We were then notified by telephone Jan. 22, 2019 from Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) that the samples were not received for the monitoring of these contaminants.
“On January 23, 2019, the samples were collected again and were in compliance,” Cannady said. “The District is waiting for an official statement from Flowers.”
The tests for these substances on Jan. 23 showed that both concentrations were below the laboratory’s detection limit.
“The drinking water is safe,” John Martinez, supervisor of Utilities, said.
“I was not aware that it hadn’t made it to the lab until January when DEP called me,” he said. “When they called me, I took in a sample immediately.”
The water samples are picked up by the lab, which is in Lakeland, Martinez said.
“I don’t know what or why it was not reported,” he said. “We resampled the moment we were notified.”
According to Rule 62-550.512, Florida Administrative Code, annual monitoring for nitrate and nitrite is required for communities that use a ground water source.
“Customers/consumers of water from this water system need not take any action at this time,” the notice stated.
For more information regarding this situation, contact Cannady from Sun ‘n Lake at 863-382-2196 ext. 303 or Patty Baron from DEP at 239-344-5615.
