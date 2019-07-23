Profane attacks are uncalled for

Recent letters to the editor have demonstrated deplorable disrespect for our Commander in Chief. Fathom the outcry from the hypocritical Left if such visceral diatribe were hurled at Barack Obama and his family. Just as shameful is the unwarranted support shown by a few clueless folks for the Jihad Squad, a group of four America-hating and vehemently anti-Semitic Muslim women, all of whom want to fundamentally destroy everything this country stands for — including Christianity. If it’s so bad here, why do they choose to stay?

Ironically, they would have all been executed by now in their respective ancestral homelands if they had dared to profanely attack those countries’ leaders like they have President Trump.

The very fact that these four women were elected in the first place speaks volumes about the districts that elected them. The one from Minnesota is supposedly married to her brother, but filed a joint federal income tax return with a man she wasn’t even married to. Neither the left-leaning Politico nor Snopes denies these allegations. Why isn’t she in jail? The one from Michigan called Trump a despicably vile name on live national TV, no less. How can she possibly be allowed to keep her job? Then there’s OCD or AOC or whatever she goes by, the narcissistic Millennial who should not have wasted her parents’ money on college, having repeatedly demonstrated the intellect of a gnat. She needs to go back to the bartender job she had before New York sent her to Congress. But, apparently she is the new face of the Democrat party. Good luck with that on Nov. 3, 2020.

Ron Carmony

Sebring

