Profane attacks are uncalled for
Recent letters to the editor have demonstrated deplorable disrespect for our Commander in Chief. Fathom the outcry from the hypocritical Left if such visceral diatribe were hurled at Barack Obama and his family. Just as shameful is the unwarranted support shown by a few clueless folks for the Jihad Squad, a group of four America-hating and vehemently anti-Semitic Muslim women, all of whom want to fundamentally destroy everything this country stands for — including Christianity. If it’s so bad here, why do they choose to stay?
Ironically, they would have all been executed by now in their respective ancestral homelands if they had dared to profanely attack those countries’ leaders like they have President Trump.
The very fact that these four women were elected in the first place speaks volumes about the districts that elected them. The one from Minnesota is supposedly married to her brother, but filed a joint federal income tax return with a man she wasn’t even married to. Neither the left-leaning Politico nor Snopes denies these allegations. Why isn’t she in jail? The one from Michigan called Trump a despicably vile name on live national TV, no less. How can she possibly be allowed to keep her job? Then there’s OCD or AOC or whatever she goes by, the narcissistic Millennial who should not have wasted her parents’ money on college, having repeatedly demonstrated the intellect of a gnat. She needs to go back to the bartender job she had before New York sent her to Congress. But, apparently she is the new face of the Democrat party. Good luck with that on Nov. 3, 2020.
Ron Carmony
Sebring
Trump 2020, Pence 2024 and 2028. No more Libtards please.
When your alleged 'commander in chief' commands respect, he will get it. He has shown nothing but contempt for anyone who even remotely disagrees with his dictatorial mindset. Put the problem where it belongs. Allegiance to this dangerous psycho is not a mandate, despite what he and his goosestepping clones think.
The real danger is the loons on the left who believe whatever their masters feed them, and follow the great god(er, clod) Obama, to the exclusion of all common sense. Any person believing that Trump was not legally and dually elected POTUS has obviously never read or understood our Constitution. The Electoral College serves to keep the lunacy of the left under control to some degree, but the only way to really eliminate the threat of their communistic, socialist hate-filled idiocy is to educate them, which is nigh-on impossible since they refuse to accept facts when presented with them. And warren thinks it's just dandy to insult every person with different beliefs but can't handle dissenting opinion without childish accusations of stalking and so forth. Poor, sad little leftists.
