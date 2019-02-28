SEBRING — Project 2247, a project honoring Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., encourages citizens of Highlands County to volunteer 2,247 hours in his memory. Gentry’s badge number was 2247.
The goal of the project is to earn these volunteer hours by May 7, 2019, the one year anniversary of his death.
As of Feb. 26, Project 2247 has reached 81 percent of the goal with a total of 1,810 volunteer hours contributed to the project. Only 437 hours are needed to reach 100 percent of the goal.
Project 2247 has a Facebook page where the project coordinators document the progress toward the goal. People post pictures of their volunteer work and the number of hours they have donated.
Recently, people have been posting pictures of themselves volunteering at the county fair with AgVenture. On Feb. 23 a group of children posted pictures showing how they were helping feed the homeless at the New Testament Mission.
“I love the idea of pushing volunteerism through this Leadership Project 2247,” Kelly Dressel, executive director of The Children’s Museum of the Highlands, said. “This is what community is all about, helping your neighbors.
“Our children’s museum managed a pop-up kids’ area for free play during the fair,” she said. “It was manned by myself and museum volunteers, and I was more than proud to donate our hours in Gentry’s memory.”
“Leadership Highlands Class of 2018’s Project 2247 is close to reaching their goal of 2,247 volunteer hours in honor of fallen Deputy William Gentry,” Garrett Roberts, general counsel for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said.
He urged those who are interested in volunteering at the Highlands County Career Fair on March 20 in support of Project 2247 to email him at garrettsroberts@gmail.com or call 352-871-3783.
“Anyone can donate their volunteer hours to Project 2247 to help honor Deputy Gentry,” Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said.
“One upcoming volunteer opportunity is the Cops and Cleats Community Flag Football on Saturday, April 6 at MLK Memorial Field in Avon Park,” he said. “Anyone who wants to come help with the event or anyone who is already planning on volunteering their time at one of the booths that day can pledge their hours by taking a picture and posting it to the Project 2247 Facebook page.”
Leadership Highlands has many volunteer opportunities posted on its Facebook page Project 2247. The organization is encouraging people to volunteer in any way they would like.
The group did mention that volunteering at Animal Services or the Humane Society would honor Gentry’s passion for dogs.
