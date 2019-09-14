I have been married once, and a bridesmaid a couple of times. I’ve also done other things at weddings that required me to worry about what I was going to wear.
I was always smart enough to know that jeans and T-shirts, while comfortable, were not appropriate attire for these events. So, I usually wound up going shopping (or in the case of my wedding dress, having it made as a gift) for something that was suitable.
While I have nothing against dresses, they are not my usual choice of clothing. In the case of my oldest son John’s wedding, I dragged a friend along with me to help me pick out a nice “mother of the groom” outfit. This friend, who has more fashion sense in her little finger than I have in my whole body and loves to shop, was invaluable. I got a dress that was not only perfect, but something that didn’t scream “wedding outfit” so I could maybe wear it more than once.
From my own experience and what I’ve read, bridesmaids have it especially rough in the dress department. They usually have to go along with whatever the bride wants (and often the bride wants something that matches, which may look great on one gal and hideous on another). The dresses cost money. And bridesmaid dresses tend to practically scream “wedding clothes,” making the outfit a one-use only kind of thing.
I tried to be kind to my bridesmaids and pick something that wasn’t awful. If they had complaints, they mercifully kept them to themselves and acted cheerful around me. If any of them are reading this column, you have my undying gratitude for putting up with my choices.
Of course, there are people willing to throw caution to the winds and tell their bridal party to wear whatever they want. This, of course, is a risky proposal. Sure, people will usually try to stay appropriate but there’s always one or more people out there who will take advantage of the offer.
Don’t believe me? Let me direct your attention to the recent wedding of Deanna Adams of Nebraska. Adams, who got married in August, told her sister and maid of honor Christina Meador that she could wear whatever she wanted to the ceremony. According to the articles I read at www.washingtonpost.com and www.vt.com, after swapping a few joking texts, Meador settled on her outfit: an orange inflatable T-rex costume.
Now you may be thinking that the maid of honor had something against her sister or was trying to make a statement about marriage or weddings needing to become extinct. Meador denied this. She had nothing against marriage (she’s been married 16 years). And she made very sure that her sister and future brother-in-law were OK with her choice, checking back with them several times.
The thing is, Meador wasn’t a dress person. And she really didn’t like the fact that everyone would be looking at her. So, she decided to have fun with it.
And she did wear a dress — it was a simple gray thing she wore under the costume. Lest you think wearing a T-rex costume in Nebraska in August at an outdoor wedding is a picnic, Meador found it a sweaty experience. She ditched the costume for the reception — apparently dancing as a T-rex would have posed a threat to everyone around her.
As to the fate of the costume? Meador gave it to the newlyweds as a gift.
I think her sister was a marvelous good sport to let Meador wear a T-rex costume to her wedding. I really doubt I would have been so nice about it if any of my bridesmaids had attempted it. Comfortable shoes? Yeah. Giant dinosaur? No.
Since I’m not planning another wedding anytime soon (if ever), I’m not going to worry about it. But I wouldn’t recommend you try this at your sister’s wedding. She just might not see the humor in it. And an angry bride is enough to make even a T-rex tremble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.