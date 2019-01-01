Highlands County Commission "bending over backward" for Oak Manor by giving them public notice, a public hearing on Dec. 18, 2018, at which time they approved a letter to each owner, and still did not decide on a three-year or 10-year repayment plan.
I, Beth Degnan, asked them to do that for Highlands Park Estates in January 2018, before the clubhouse was demolished. They told me I "bought my home too late," and they were building this clubhouse out of the Special Benefit Tax, which was created in 1981 for roads and drainage, then parks were added at their leisure in 2001.
Please understand my interest in the future of this HPE property is based on facts:
A majority of property owners were not given a vote in the approval or denial of the expense and construction procedure. A letter was not sent to every owner (like Oak Manor is getting). Some of the current people involved (in HPE) are seasonal residents, therefore leaving the property unused for portions of any given year, as was the previous clubhouse.
I take this project to heart, since this project ($500,000) was not given the same processes as Oak Manor ($70,000) i.e., Proof of Publication, notice to owners, public hearings, etc.
I personally handed out almost 100 flyers to people in HPE in February 2018, and two people mailed them to the County Commission, that shows people in HPE didn't want to be involved in a clubhouse, new or old, at half million dollars.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid
