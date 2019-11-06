By CHARLES BAKER
Sun Newspapers
POLK COUNTY — The Southwest-Central Florida Connector, a toll road that could extend from Polk County to Alligator Alley in Collier County by 2030, was discussed during an all day meeting at the Polk State College Lakeland campus Oct. 30.
Over the course of the next year, the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force, a group of 47 appointed state leaders, seven of which represent Polk and Highlands counties, are tasked with addressing possible environmental and habitat impacts of the toll road and making a recommendation on its final path to Gov. Ron DeSantis by Oct. 1, 2020.
Unlike other roads, which tend to be proposed on the local level based on need, then prioritized and funded accordingly, the Southwest-Central Florida Connector was created by a bill passed in Tallahassee by state legislators and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis May 17.
Of the 26 members of the public who commented about the toll road Oct. 30, 24 opposed the idea, mostly on grounds of environmental concerns and a belief that it was an unnecessary road. Many held placards saying “No Build” and “Sham.”
According to SB7068, the bill signed into law that funded a feasibility study and construction costs, much of Florida’s past infrastructure funding has primarily been on the state’s urban areas.
“Large portions of rural Florida have not always received the same focus,” the new law states.
The text of the new law further states that the new toll road is necessary to reduce freight traffic congestion associated with the CSX Intermodal Terminal in Polk County, provide more options for South Florida residents to flee from dangerous hurricanes and to provide more economic opportunities to the rural counties in between Polk and Collier counties, which the law says were devastated by the 2008 international real estate crash.
The Oct. 30 meeting was the second of seven meetings over the course of the next year, not all of which have been scheduled yet. Florida Department of Transportation District One Secretary L.K. Nandam repeatedly reminded members of the task force and others in attendance that the first step of the evaluation process was listing possible environmental and habitat impacts of the toll road and listing possible ways to minimize those impacts. Nandam said in the first task force meeting in Tampa, some members of the task force, members of the public who made comment, and even journalists who reported about the meeting, did not seem to understand that evaluating whether the toll road was necessary is not part of the initial assessment process, that not building the toll road would only be considered during the design phase of the assessment, which would be taking place months from now.
Many local leaders made statements in support, and in opposition to, the toll road last week. Polk County Commissioner Rick Wilson said there are ways to minimize the impact of building the road including building it on reclaimed mining land, which is land that, generally speaking, cannot be developed. Wilson also said he hopes the new road will connect with the Polk Parkway and the CSX Intermodal Terminal on SR60 in between Lake Wales and Bartow.
“Putting a road through the middle of the state is a big undertaking,” Wilson said. “A lot of people don’t want this road and I don’t like change either but we have got to look at all possibilities.”
Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Katie Worthington-Decker, a member of the task force representing the Florida Chamber of Commerce, said Florida is projected to grow dramatically over the coming decades and that the new road could provide economic opportunity to incoming residents.
Bok Tower Gardens President David Price opposed the toll road saying, “Just when we see the population of panthers growing, we are proposing running a death trap through the panther corridor.”
Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nat Birdsong and Winter Haven Assistant Utilities Director Mike Britt supported the plan, saying there are ways of building infrastructure that can benefit the Peace River Basin and protect parts of Polk County which are unique in terms of wetlands and aquifer recharge.
Everglades Foundation CEO Shannon Esternoz is one of six task force members representing state environmental groups who were the most vocal in the discussion Oct. 30, at one point admitting she sounded like a broken record, saying she did not understand why the road was necessary.
“I don’t want to avoid (impacts of the toll road) to greatest extent feasible,” Esternoz said. “I’d like to avoid constructing new roads.”
Former state legislator and Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services candidate Matt Caldwell opposed Esternoz, saying, “That doesn’t really give us anything productive.” Caldwell wondered if it was possible to use some existing roads as part of the route so as to reduce impact of building a brand new route. FDOT staff said it would be possible to prioritize that.
Lake Placid Vice Mayor and Highlands County Citrus Growers Association Executive Director Ray Royce said he hoped that the new toll road would extend through the western portion of Highlands County and that a new toll road would be a better investment than widening US27. Royce said currently Lake Placid business leaders rely on SR70 for business traffic.
“Not only are we losing economic opportunity every day, there are people that are choosing not to do business with our region because they will not put their employees on that particular segment of road,” Royce said. “Lets make a proper investment.”
In a press release, Florida Senator Ben Albritton expressed support for the toll road saying, “Although we must grow our local economy, we cannot turn our backs on our natural environment, which is part of what makes our community and state so unique.”
Every state legislator representing Polk County voted for SB7068.
Other local leaders who are part of the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Task Force include Polk State College President Dr. Angela M. Garcia Falconetti, South Florida State College Vice President for Administrative Services Glenn Little, Highlands County Commissioner Ron Hadley and CareerSource Heartland CEO Donna Doubleday.
