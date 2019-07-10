Some people eat nothing but fruit. They are called fruitarians. While I do not advocate this diet for everyone, I do see the virtues in fruits. I highly recommend you include fruits in your diet. The primary reason is they taste great, give you natural fiber and contain natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. This will tamp down some of the pain cytokines that your body has run amok with. Here are some fruits of the season, and the primary reason I recommend them.
Apricots
Apricots are yellow-orange and the color comes from beta carotene which is a precursor to vitamin A. They also contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These are all useful for vision. Apricots have been studied for their beneficial role in fatty liver.
Pomegranates
These fruits contain compounds that naturally lower your blood pressure. If you drink more than say a shot glass per day, and you’re also taking blood pressure medications, your numbers may go too low. Pomegranate juice has another helpful effect on the body in that it is a natural, mild blood thinner.
Fig fruit
Figs are now being studied for their ability to help with diabetes, as well as hypertension. They are high in potassium (and low in sodium) which means they can reduce blood pressure. Figs contain abscisic acid, which has been studied for its ability to help with carbohydrate metabolism and blood sugar. This fruit extract is in GlucoScript Max.
Strawberries
Strawberries are red from the anthocyanins. These gorgeous fruits contain ferulic acid and have been shown to have a remarkably high scavenging activity toward chemically generated radicals, thus making them effective in inhibiting oxidation of human LDLs.
Blackberries
These contain antibacterial compounds that are thought to help with gum disease. They also contain a lot of quercetin and ellagic acid which taken together act as very strong free-radical scavengers and protect your cells from DNA damage. This could be helpful if you have a history of cancer.
Grapefruits
This fruit can help with appetite suppression and may be useful as an adjunctive to your weight loss program and exercise regimen. It can spark more production of cholecystokinin, which is a ‘stop sign’ for eating.
Grapefruit rind (and orange rind) contain a lot of naringen, a compound that causes a bitter taste in the fruit. This compound is the one that interacts with some antihistamines and statins. That said, naringen is also known for its cough-suppressant action, and ability to help out with asthma.
Apples
These could help reduce stroke, compliments of the high amount of quercetin.
This effect was even confirmed by a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which evaluated 9,208 men and women, concluding, “The intake of apples is related to a decreased risk of thrombotic stroke.”
Raspberries
The fruit itself contains vitamin C, quercetin and ellagic acid. These are all strong antioxidants and fight cancer and inflammation. The leaves of raspberries have been used to create commercial teas that are widely available. The leaves contain fragarine, which is a strong inhibitor of uterine contractions. In other words, a cup of raspberry leaf tea can help with PMS.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.