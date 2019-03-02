When something significant happens in a family, the entire family is affected. Even though death, divorce, deployment or other types of loss issues appear to be only grown-up problems, they do have a profound effect on the children that are touched by these experiences. When a painful loss happens in a family, not only do the adults grieve, but the children do also. Because of their age, their development stage, and short life experience, these youths may find it extremely difficult to verbalize their feelings of grief.
In the aftermath of the recent SunTrust tragedy here in our community, St. Catherine Catholic Church is pleased to announce we will once again be offering a grief support group for children —Rainbows for All God’s Children beginning on Sunday, March 24. Rainbows provides sensitive, caring, trained adults who have said “yes” to helping children put their feelings into words, work through their grief, build a stronger sense of self-esteem, and begin to accept what has taken place in the family.
If your child is struggling through a painful experience, this will be an opportunity for him/her to share with a confidential small group of peers who will experience together what is happening on the inside. We invite you to discuss this opportunity with your child/teen.
This is a non-denominational program and there is no cost to participate.
We want to get this information out to caretakers of children as we continue to strive to help families cope spiritually and emotionally with loss.
The strategic principals of Rainbows include:
- To educate and build public awareness about the growing number of children suffering significant loss issues in their lives.
- Believes that grieving children deserve supporting, loving listeners as they struggle with their feelings and emotions.
- Provides accredited training for all volunteers to prepare them for the commitment of assisting bereaved children.
- Supports their volunteers and accredited sites to sustain quality delivery of services to children through their worldwide network of registered Directors.
- Provides high quality programs offered at no cost to the children.
- Is available to children of all races and religions.
- Serves as an advocate for children who face life altering crises.
There are 9,000 Rainbow programs worldwide and a network of 42,000 trained and certified facilitators through the United States. All facilitators are trained by the Rainbow program and all are fingerprinted and have taken a safe environment program to protect the children.
The program will start with children between the ages of 5 and 10, and there are only five to six children in the class. Parents can stay on the grounds, but not in the class. We deal with children who are acting out because they are troubled and upset. We try to help them deal with life and school.
When death, divorce, or significant loss happens to adults, most have a lifetime of experience and communication skills and the ability to seek help in order to gain perspective and begin healing. But that is not true for children who suffer the same losses, many of whom do not have the developmental skills needed to cope.
Those losses cause grief in our children’s lives, but because they lack the appropriate skills, people tend to ignore them and therefore they become the forgotten grievers who suffer in silence, pain, and confusion.
Sessions will run every other Sunday from 1-2 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Catherine Parish beginning on March 24.
For more information, contact the group coordinator of the Rainbows for All God’s Children Ministry, JoMarie Grinkiewicz at jomarie@stcathe.com.
