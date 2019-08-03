This is an alert to all property owners in Highlands County. The BOCC is proposing our general millage rate to go from 8.55 to over 9.00 for the 2019-2020 budget year. Based on $1,000 value that may not be a lot per owner, but it is almost $4 million being added to their spending budget.
On top of that, a majority of Highlands Park Estates property owners were not given a vote on the decision to build a half million dollar clubhouse, even though the sealed bid the county awarded the contract to was for $400,000. The clubhouse property was platted and "Reserved for Community Park and Beach," being paid for by Highlands Park Estates' property owners, not the general fund.
The county has now overspent our Special Benefit Taxing Unit by over $100,000, charging us an 8-year loan at 2.50% interest rate. The county is now planning to rent our subdivision Clubhouse out to Non-Owners. It's time people in Highlands County get out of their living rooms and go to the public hearings with regards to our taxes, community buildings and the flagrant spending of taxpayer dollars by this commission.
The county has also removed seven portable bathrooms from seven lakes, at a mere cost savings of under $3,000.
Last year there were over 200 people at the BOCC meeting regarding the countywide fire assessment. Let's fill that room again. The two public hearings regarding all I mention in this letter are Sept. 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 17, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.