LAKELAND — Publix Super Markets, in cooperation with regulatory agencies, has issued a voluntary recall related to ground chuck products that may be contaminated with E. coli O26 that was supplied by a yet-to-be determined source.
Publix is alerting customers who may have purchased these products from June 25 through July 31 in the following Florida counties: Highlands, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.
Florida Publix stores outside of these counties as well as stores in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia are not included in this voluntary recall.
Products currently for sale in Publix stores are not part of this voluntary recall and should be considered safe for proper cooking and consumption.
As soon as health officials alerted Publix, the company immediately began working with various federal agencies on the investigation. Publix will continue to work with regulatory agencies to identify the supplier(s) that may have provided the contaminated product.
“Food safety is our top priority. We have been working closely with various federal agencies as we share the common goal of maintaining food safety and public health,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “We urge our customers to make sure they no longer have ground chuck products purchased in the affected Florida counties from June 25 through July 31 in their freezers.
“Customers should dispose of the product or bring it in for a full refund,” Brous said.
The ground chuck products in question include the following:
• Ground chuck
• Ground chuck burgers
• Gourmet burgers (jalapeno and cheddar, pimento and cheese, bacon and cheddar, bacon and fried Onion, blue cheese, and Swiss and mushroom)
• Seasoned ground chuck burgers (badia, mesquite, Montreal, and steakhouse)
• Meatballs (bacon and cheddar, bacon and fried onion, blue cheese, jalapeno and cheddar, Swiss and mushroom, and Spanish)
• Meatloaf (seasoned and grillers)
• Slider (bacon and cheddar, bacon and fried onion, ground chuck, blue cheese, jalapeno and cheddar, and Swiss and mushroom)
• Stuffed peppers
Publix customers who have purchased the products in question may return them to their local store for a full refund. Customers with additional questions may call the company’s customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit its website at publix.com/contactus.
For more information about food handling practices when cooking meat, visit the Partnership for Food Safety Education’s website at fightbac.org/grill-master/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.