Special to the Highlands News-Sun
LAKELAND, Fla. — United Way of Central Florida is excited to announce that Publix Super Markets, Inc. is not only in its 40th year of charitable giving to United Way, it is now the second largest contributor worldwide.
In 2018, Publix associates pledged $38.7 million to United Way. Publix Super Markets Charities also donated $26.6 million, bringing the total to $65.3 million.
This is an extraordinary feat considering Publix is not a worldwide corporation. With 1,270 stores across just seven states, associates demonstrate Publix’s core values of giving back and supporting your community.
“Our founder, George W. Jenkins, believed one of the most efficient ways to assist people was through giving to United Way, and we still believe that today,” said Executive Director for Publix Super Markets Charities Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Our commitment to his vision continues through our dedication to offer people hope.”
Publix and United Way have worked together for 40 years to improve early education, build thriving families and support communities. Publix has supported United Way Born Learning, an international campaign that helps families prepare their children for school with a wide range of tools and research-based parent education materials.
In 1966, Mr. George, as he was affectionately known, established a charitable foundation with the intention of caring for his community — and with a vision that the giving would continue long after he was gone. Today, Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in our operating area, which includes Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. And the legacy of giving continues.
As part of their contribution to Born Learning, Publix provided their shoppers with tips on early learning through in-store experiences, newsletters and more. In Florida, Publix supports our ReadingPals program, a statewide early literacy initiative that helps young children improve their reading skills.
