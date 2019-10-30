By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Those used to putting in a vote or two for their favorite carved or decorated jack-o-lanterns at the Highlands County Government Center will need to drive a bit farther this year.
The event, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday — Halloween, is hosted this year by last year’s winner, the Road & Bridge Department, and will take place near there: Conference Room 3 on the west end of the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center on George Boulevard.
For those new to the area, drive south out of Sebring on U.S. 27 and make a right turn at the blinking lights before you reach the State Road 66/U.S. 98 junction.
Residents will choose the winners by dropping 50-cent tickets in the buckets by the ones they like. Residents can buy as many 50-cent tickets as they like, either starting at 11 a.m. at the event or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today [Wednesday] at the Road & Bridge office at 4344 W. George Blvd., across from the Agri-Civic Center.
All proceeds go to the United Way of Central Florida, said staff at Road & Bridge, who also said Road & Bridge Director Kyle Green is very proud of the trophy currently in that office, and hopes to win it again.
Last year, Road & Bridge received 508 tickets for a pumpkin constructed as a Weber grill, complete with grill utensils, toy steaks and meats on the “grill,” and big and small spiders crawling on it.
The pumpkin that receives the most tickets this year will win first place and the trophy. Others will receive awards for second and third place.
According to Road & Bridge staff, there are 15-20 entries this year. All pumpkins must be carved, painted or decorated, and if lit, may only be lit with safe, low-heat electric lights — no flames.
The team-building exercise and competition among government departments and constitutional offices has run now for six years, having started with Halloween 2014.
