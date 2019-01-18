Twenty-four days and going strong, the Pelosi-Trump saga continues at the detriment of close to a million people struggling to keep their heads up financially. This so-called government shutdown has gone on over the question of a “wall.”
Trump wants a 30-foot steel wall, 1,935 miles long on the southern border and won’t settle for anything less. Pelosi flat out says no. They are like two kids fighting over the last cookie on the plate. It is pure political drama showing the rest of us how things are done in Washington.
The wall would be a monster of an ugly edifice and blight on the landscape.
Pelosi has offered more up-to-date technology as a substitute such as sensors, drones and electronic methods to guard the border and all the same price of $5 billion. Trump, of course, can’t handle that because his ego would be damaged if he doesn’t get his way.
If Trump had any concern for the million people out of a paycheck, he would give some thought to solving this historic shutdown. That however doesn’t seem to be a concern of his.
General Patton said in World War II that the days of defenses were over after seeing Hitler’s wall and bunkers ... Patton said we can go under, over and around them and so can illegal immigrants on our southern border. If Trump wants to help the economy, he could use that $5 billion to hire another 10,000 border guards and implement the up-to-date technology that would suffice for that ugly unnecessary wall.
Hal Graves
Sebring
