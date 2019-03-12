Something that is not often spoken about is how difficult it can be to make friends in your early 20s. Most of us work multiple jobs or go to school part of the time. Add into that the fact that many of us work service jobs, which require irregular hours, and it can be quite difficult to even find the time to make new friends or even maintain old friendships.
Something else that is not brought up too often is how hard it can actually be to make friends as a young adult. There are a lot of temporary people we all meet in life, and knowing which ones you should invest in or hold onto can be difficult. Furthermore, it takes a lot of confidence to introduce yourself to a stranger and get to know them at and level of intimacy.
However, despite these obstacles, I have put my best foot forward and have been making the effort to meet new people and make new friends. After all, there cannot be growth without uncomfortability.
So far is has been okay. No crazy success stories that end in me finding a lifetime BFF, but also no terrible stumbles. I have hung out with some only once, but others I plan on hanging out with more and more in the future.
I have realized that one of the keys to making friends at this time in my life is to not count anyone out. Weather they are from a different background or they have vastly different interests, I think I should give everyone a chance. This is especially important because you have no idea what you might have in common with a stranger, or what similar life experiences you might share that could bond you together.
This means that I have made friends with people who are more religious than I am, people who have different perspectives on life due to their experiences, and even people who I share little more than a love of music with. And honestly getting to see different sides of things in this way has been eye-opening.
You never know what others might be able to teach you or tell you. One of my new friends used to do mission work in Nicaragua, which means that I have learned an immense amount about the country and the different way people live there. Another new friend has traveled across the country and still does, sometimes going to California or Illinois. They’ve been able to tell me things about the different parts of the country.
While it is important to have friends, due to our social nature as human beings, it is also important to have quality friends. People who you feel enrich your life by being part of it. This is why it is also important to open the doors and give everyone the opportunity to become your friend. I’m not saying it’s the easiest thing in the world, but nothing worth doing is.
