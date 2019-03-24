This is in response to another viewpoint about U.S. 27 being a nemesis. Blaming a stationary object as in U.S. 27 for people’s mistakes is pretty far fetched. If you hit a parked car, would you blame the parked car?
Let’s look at U.S. 27 for a second. It’s a major highway that I’m pretty sure is the most traveled road in the county. Therefore it’s going to have the most accidents. The reflectors on the road all seem in good shape that I notice. I haven’t noticed any potholes. All the paint seems fine on the road. U.S. 27 is one of the best maintained roads in the county, therefore it is not the problem.
Distracted drivers, or drivers plain out not paying attention is the cause of most accidents making people the problem not the road.
I remember an accident not too long ago on or near Bayview where a driver was in a turn lane wanting to go to Bayview. They turned and got creamed because they did not have the right of way. They most likely could not see the oncoming traffic as we do have several turn lanes that is is very hard to see the oncoming traffic if someone is in the turn lane on the opposite side. If you cannot see, then you do not go. Period.
The south Winn-Dixie light across from the dealership is another one that if there is a car in both turn lanes then it is hard to see oncoming traffic. I use that intersection a lot and I don’t care if I have someone honking at me from behind, if I cannot see that I’m going to make it then I don’t go until I have a green light.
As far as U.S. 27 goes, Sebring already has the most red lights and Lake Placid only has three (two in town and one at SR 70), so more red lights is not the answer. I can say that some of the turn lanes could be upgraded so drivers can see oncoming traffic better. Take the light in front of the mall by Red Lobster for example. That one is an example of how the others could be upgraded. At that intersection there is no problem seeing oncoming traffic because the turn lanes have been offset from the road far enough that seeing oncoming traffic is not a problem.
As far as the police cars go, yes they absolutely do work. At least for me. Every time I get to a part of U.S. 27 that has one I check my speedometer. I’ve seen actual police officers in some of those cars. It’s actually quite smart for the police to do that. Have a police officer sit in those cars once a week and people will speed by thinking that no one is there. After a few people get some tickets, word gets around and everyone will slow down when they come up to one regardless if there is a person or a dummy in there because you never know what is in there until it is too late. From what I can tell they are already doing this as I’ve noticed actual officers in two of the cars that are placed throughout the county. So high five to the police as they are doing everything they can.
If all drivers would put that cell phone away, cross traffic only when the coast is clear, stop running red lights, and check those mirrors before turning lanes, a lot less accidents would happen. Also, most importantly as a retirement community, if your vision is not good enough to see all aspects of the road then you no longer get to drive. Prince Philip and his accident he had last month is a good example of that. However if anyone thinks U.S. 27 is their nemesis, I doubt anyone will have a problem with you not using that road and finding an alternate route.
Mandi Foster is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
