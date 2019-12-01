NAPLES — A Burmese python nearly 12 feet long swims alongside a levee as Donna Kalil tries to coax it out of the water.
She squats at the edge of the gravel road with one boot in the water. The snake stops just short of her.
With smooth, quick movements, Kalil strikes first, grabbing the snake behind the head with one hand and the body with the other.
Kalil pulls as she stands, dragging the squirming snake onto dry land. She and her daughter, Deanna Kalil, stretch the snake across the levee for a quick size estimate.
It was her biggest catch of the night, and the third snake bagged within the four hours she had been hunting in the South Florida Water Management District’s lands in western Miami-Dade County.
The invasive predators are disrupting the natural food chain for native species, so state agencies have begun ramping up efforts to stop the snakes from spreading out of south Florida.
Donna, a full-time member of the district’s Python Elimination Program, is a formidable foe to the pythons that can grow up to 18 feet long. She is the only woman on the district’s team and also one of only three hunters contracted with both the district and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Donna’s passion for snake hunting is apparent even before meeting her face to face.
“This is my calling,” she said. “I feel like a kid again and I’m feeling like I’m making a difference.”
Donna said she has pulled between 260 to 270 pythons since she began hunting them. Of those, 191 have come from her work under the district’s team.
She even has her own T-shirts, Everglades Avengers: Python Elimination Team with around 200 supporters. She’s given a speech on her python hunting experiences and does outreach for schools.
When the district takes on new contractors, they look for the best of the best, said Mike Kirkland. Kirkland has managed the district’s python elimination program from the beginning.
“We pick people who know what they’re doing right off the bat,” he said. “That’s been a big component of our success.”
Donna is in her element and it shows.
She was in the real estate business in the 80s and now she hunts pythons full-time.
“They’re moving out of the wild areas into people’s yards,” she said. “It’s unfortunate and happening everywhere.”
