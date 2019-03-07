What is with the Dem's new darling A.O.C. and her New "Gangrene" Deal? Why worry, isn't the planet going to end in 12 years as she has stated? No more farting cows. What? How about most living species? They all fart, especially me in a crowded elevator for all to enjoy. M.A.G.A.= Make Alexandria Go Away!
All fossil fuels are to be replaced by high speed rails. Are we to build railroads across all the oceans? Will we build a rail system to the International Space Station? Will everyone have their own personal train to get around in? What will power these trains, cow farts? Speaking of fossil fuels, if we are energy independent as some now say, why are we still under the thumb of OPEC? Why don't we tell OPEC to go pound the sand that their camels poop on?
Free everything! If everything is going to be free, why should anyone work? A.O.C. is a perfect example of what the institutions of higher indoctrination are turning out. Socialism, spreading misery and poverty equally. Was Nikita Khrushchev right when he said the Commies would take over our country without firing a shot? With this crop of millennials these indoctrinators are turning out, it sure looks that way doesn't it? Are the parents of these kids, that used capitalism, proud of what they spent thousands on to send them there? Socialism? Really?
If walls don't work, why do we all live inside four of them? Safety, liberty and peace of mind! If my walls are breached, you will leave in a body bag.
Question for all the transplants that have moved here from up north to escape the horrid taxes and regulations they helped enable by continually voting for Democrats: Why don't you leave your bad voting habits behind and leave us alone? If you don't, where will you move after Florida is screwed up?
Are the Democrats really that blind to think that Putin wanted Trump instead of the push-over Hillary? Speaking of Her Royal Highness, why is she still walking around after all the felonies she has committed? Are there two justice systems?
Dave Doty
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.