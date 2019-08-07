The old saying, “no pain, no gain,” is not without its grains of truth. Moderate soreness in the muscles may indicate that time spent in the gym is working, but sharp pains may be indicative of injury.
Workout soreness that persists can derail workout plans and may turn some people off from exercise. As the body becomes acclimated to certain exercises, soreness may be less prevalent, and there are ways for people to speed up their rates of recovery.
Why do muscles get sore?
Muscle soreness can occur a day or two after exercising. Doctors used to think it resulted from a buildup of lactic acid in muscles, but now they say that it is actually muscle damage that is taking place. Exercise that pushes the muscles affects the fibers in muscle tissue, especially specialized structures that hold the fibers together. When you exercise, you are breaking down or tearing muscle, and the body produces swelling and soreness as part of the healing process.
Warm up; cool down
One way to prevent extreme soreness is to follow proper guidelines before and after a workout. Stretching and gradually building to your peak workout can help. This acclimates the body incrementally to the workout. Afterward, stretching and a cool-down period can help lengthen the muscles once more and ease any discomfort that might follow.
Consume some post-workout protein
Before retiring after a tough workout, consume a light, protein-rich snack. The protein will help the body repair muscles overnight. Extra protein at breakfast also can give muscles the necessary fuel to start rebuilding.
Choose anti-inflammatory foods and beverages
Consuming foods and beverages that are known to limit swelling may help your body recover. Such foods and beverages may include tart cherry juice, leafy greens, whole grains, fatty fish, and beets.
Know your limits
It’s good to push yourself every so often to improve fitness goals. However, overdoing it may mean extreme soreness, or worse, an injury that is difficult to recover from. Experts recommend exercising every other day to give muscles the chance to heal. If you choose to hit the gym daily, try to work different muscle groups each day. If you feel muscles twitching during workouts, reduce the weight.
