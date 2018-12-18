AVON PARK – The lawnmower racers of NASGRASS came together on Dec. 8 for their final race of the calendar year filled with the spirit of the holidays, bringing gifts for a local charity “Joy for All” and forcing NASGRASS President Wes Pyburn to run around the track in a Santa suit to collect more money to donate.
That is where the charity ended though as several divisions are tight in points and when the racers got on the track, it was all business and the only thing they were sharing was the dirt, dust and mud from their tires and occasionally a little rubbing and bumping.
In the FX Lite class, Jim Black took sole possession of third place in total points with wins in the heat and main races. Martine Vaughn, who is second in points, finished second in the heat and third in the main which was good enough to slice points leader Tom Hodges nearly in half, holding a 30-point lead, after he finished fourth in the heat and fifth in the main.
Hodges did take sole possession of the GP Twin class. In a first place tie coming into the December races with Hal Polhill, Hodges carried the heat and main as Polhill finished third in the heat and fifth in the main. With the two wins, Hodges holds a 40-point over Polhill.
Morgan Vaughn won both races in the Mini-mow, the youngest of the racers, to build a substantial season points lead which was helped when Blaine Pollard, who is second in points, was not able to make the races.
In the GP class, Ken Wayman extended his points lead with a pair of wins. Polhill still holds second place in the class, finishing second in the heat and third in the main, is still in striking distance of Wayman, trailing him by 70 points. Randy Gandy, who finished third in the heat and second in the main, maintained third place in the standings.
Gandy padded his lead in the FXS class with wins in the heat and main class. With those victories, his points lead went from 75 to 90 over Robert Vaughn, who finished second in both races. Bruce Runyon and Becky Kuhfeldt finished third and fourth in both races respectively and hold those same spots in the points standings.
Carts and FXT classed did not race in December.
NASGRASS and your favorite racers will be back in action on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Avon Park Mower Plex as they start the second half of the racing season.
