There is more than fireworks going on this week. The Formula and Automobile Racing Association comes to the world-famous Sebring International Raceway.
The action starts Saturday with the three-hour Sebring 300 endurance race. On Sunday for the first time is the US is the Brazilian Sprint Race.
There will be Prototypes and the modified production classes like Porsche, Mercedes, AMG, BMW, Hondas, Mazda and more.
You can meet many of the drivers. Enjoy being close to the action with access to the Fangio and Gurney Terrace and Paddock area.
Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday begins with practice and qualifying.
The Sebring 300 gets underway at 2 p.m. On Sunday, The Spring Racing action starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.
Former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello and IMSA star Max Papis will be among the drivers competing at the Formula and Automobile Racing Association races this weekend.
Michelin Encore
Mark your calendar for the Michelin Encore, Nov. 9-10 at Sebring International Raceway. This special IMSA event features LMP3, GT3, GT4 and TCR cars competing together on the famous Sebring circuit.
The Porsche GT Cup will also be part of the Michelin Encore weekend. The unique three-race, two-day event will be part of the annual IMSA Michelin SportsCar Encore this year and will replace the Global MX-5 Cup Challenge that ran as part of the Encore weekend in 2018.
“The entire weekend was a success last year and the addition of Porsche GT3 Cup promises to make this another memorable event for competitors and spectators,” IMSA CEO Ed Bennett said. “It is an opportunity for current IMSA teams to continue their year at an iconic venue and for others to enjoy the experience of an IMSA weekend and run their cars on Yokohama tires which is done throughout the season.”
The November Fest on-track Saturday schedule will feature a pair of practice sessions, qualifying and Race No. 1. They will finish the weekend with two races on Sunday. All three races will be 45 minutes.
The Porsche GT3 Cup portion of the weekend will be run to IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge sporting and technical regulations and both Gen 1 and Gen 2 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup cars will be eligible to participate.
The field will feature a maximum of 60 cars and cars will be gridded by qualifying time. The qualifying driver must start race 1 on qualifying Yokohama tires.
Those signing up for this event will also have the opportunity to register for the 2020 Porsche GT3 Cup season during the entry process.
Entries for the Porsche GT3 Cup Sebring November Fest open on Sept. 18 and will close Oct. 22.
SuperSebring 2020
Tickets to SuperSebring 2020 (March 18-21) are scheduled to go on sale August 19. Stay tuned for more details and an “Early Bird Special.” SuperSebring will again feature a doubleheader with the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring running on Friday, followed by the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday.
Vote For Sebring
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has been nominated in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The publication’s expert panel selected the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as a contender for Best Motorsports Race.
The contest, which is being promoted by USA TODAY, gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-motorsports-race-2019.
A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest. Voting ends Monday, July 15th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.