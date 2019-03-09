The bite in the air and lack of blue sky all predicted the coming snow storm. And though we knew the snow would dust the earth with dazzling beauty, we missed the blue sky.
However, I had learned to look for the unique beauty in each day, each season.
That particular day, my eyes were met by the constant beat of wings flying to and from the bird feeder. These winged creatures sensed the weather changes and filled up for what was coming.
The cardinal caught my eye quickly with his bright red coat. And when the snow would come, we’d watch expectantly to see him perched gently on a branch in the purity of a snow cushion.
Some can’t understand why we would choose to be in the cold mountains in the winter. When they discover that we moved here from beautiful warm Florida, they are surprised that we are year-round residents.
Recently while waiting in a doctor’s office, another patient and I struck up a conversation. Learning how long we have lived here and from where we had moved, he said, “Why in the world would you choose to be here instead of Florida where its warm?’
The word ‘warm’ didn’t quite describe the heat I remembered. Yet, I spoke of the great place it had been to raise our sons through the 28 years we resided there.
I shared how we had learned of a children’s home in the area and felt called to volunteer there as part of a move back to the mountains. Having been born and raised in New Jersey, the change of seasons wasn’t new to us.
“The seasons hold a lot of beauty. Even in the grey of some winter days,” I said. Then I told him about the incredible early morning sky against the backdrop of the mountains we had witnessed on our drive over. I could still see it in my mind and it blessed me to share it.
My face may have been alight with the memory of it because he nodded and looked at me with soulful appreciation and said, “That’s a really good attitude to have.”
Psalm 34: 4 & 5, NLT comes to mind.
“I prayed to the Lord, and he answered me. He freed me from all my fears. Those who look to him for help will be radiant with joy.”
When we put our lives in God’s hands, if our countenances look to him, the radiance of his joy will be on our faces to bless others. Selah
