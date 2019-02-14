SEBRING — A heavy work truck driving eastbound Wednesday morning on State Road 66 hydroplaned, hit a fence and rolled over several times.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was OK, and refused transport to the hospital. However, it was one of the first weather-related accidents that day thanks to returning rains.
Thunderstorms started at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and continued for an hour. Rain started again at 4:15 a.m.
Rain continued the rest of the day, with predictions that clouds would clear Wednesday night.
Motorists had to contend with slippery pavement and the dangers of hydroplaning. Fortunately, there were few reports Wednesday of wrecks once the rains settled into a steady drizzle.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the reports of lightning in the area did not affect his operations, namely the landfill, contrary to how lightning had interrupted solid waste operations on the mound several times last summer.
Howerton said he also didn’t get any word on drainage problems. Granted, the reported rainfall from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday was 1-3 inches, nothing like the double-digit downpours from Hurricane Irma and the rains that followed that storm.
Highlands County Emergency Management personnel were not available to comment on the weather. They were at the Government Center in downtown Sebring conducting interviews for new hires.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, also said she had not heard of any dangers related to the rains.
Still, Howerton said, the rains would certainly help the citrus growers and the ranchers — especially those with cattle to feed — because it would feed the plants, particularly the grass.
