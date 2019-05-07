It’s become that time of year again, when you can tell the time of day by the approaching or exiting rain and thunderstorms. All of us who have lived in Highlands County throughout the summer season can attest that the midday storms are usually pretty well scheduled, hitting around 3 in the afternoon nearly every day.
Living in central Florida means that we are dealing with a subtropical to a tropical climate. This means that we have hot, humid summers followed by very mild winters. This also means that there is a swell in rainfall during the summer. Other subtropical climates, such as those in south and southeast Asia, face monsoons during the rainy season due to the increased rainfall.
Florida reports more thunderstorms per year than most other parts of the country, outside of the tropics. Furthermore, Florida has the highest density of lightning strikes out of all states. This means that lightning is a real danger to those living in Florida, and several deaths are blamed on lightning per year.
Thunderstorms during the summer are a result of several influencing factors. To begin, there in an increase of warm and cold air mixing during the summer, and Florida is perfectly positioned to receive any little storm that might come out of the mixing of air temperatures. Furthermore, during the incredibly hot days in summer, the intense surface heat combined with strong subtropical sun angles can lead to thunderstorms and rainfall.
This is something we find specific to the summer. After all, our winters in Highlands County are often quite dry and we might even experience water shortages during the winter. Considering that many other parts of the county are plagued by snow and ice in the winter, this makes Florida the oddity among the other states.
Personally, I enjoy living in Florida. Aside from all the crazy ‘Florida Man’ stories and the constantly rising coastal population, I enjoy seeing the sun nearly every day. After all, people have historically chosen to come to Florida for the weather. Those of us who live here are fortunate to not have to travel far to feel like we’re on an island vacation.
Something else that I’ve come to love about the weather in Highlands County is the feeling right before the rain starts. When the sky is dark grey and heavy with rain. The wind picks up, shaking the trees, and you can feel the water in the air. The buildup of the storm is something all Floridians are familiar with. In fact, it has even come paired with the commonly uttered phrase “Looks like its ‘bouta rain,’”
Other interchangeable phrases that could also fit include: “There’s a storm coming” and “My car windows are down!” Okay, maybe that last one was mostly said by myself.
However you feel about the weather, all of us living in Highlands County can agree that this is a system and climate specific to central Florida. It distinguishes Florida from other states, even if that means potential flooding from May to October.
