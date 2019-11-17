LAKE PLACID — Sugar Sand Distillery at 264 Henscratch Road in Lake Placid, will hold its inaugural Raisin’ Cane Festival on Nov. 22 and 23. Friday the hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Distillery owner Don Davies said the festival is family friendly and different than anything else in the county. The event promises to raise spirits, literally. The festival is free although there are some activities that have fees.
Guests will be able to harvest stalks of cane and have the experts squeeze the cane juice. Davies said guests should bring their own containers to store their fresh sweet treat. One stalk is about one-fifth of a gallon. Visitors can squeeze as many stalks as they like for $1 each. Davies says it is good in teas or to sweeten just about anything.
On Friday, a food truck will be on site cooking up meals. The Voodoo Kings will be performing live at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“We want to bring awareness of the product,” Davies said. “We just started harvesting this week. This is very unique. It is family friendly also.”
Davies said kids and adults like to see the process and learn how the liquor is made start to finish.
“Distilling is an educational process,” he said. “It’s just like experiments that you would do in chemistry class.”
Enjoy a cold beer on the patio or sample some of the small batch liquors in the tasting room. For a fee, tours of the property and distillery will start at 11 a.m. and run at the top of the hour. The tours run a half hour to 40 minutes, Davies said.
The distillery has been open about a year. They make rum, vodka, whiskey and moonshine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.