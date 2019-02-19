Lake Placid needs another gas station. The wait at Gate is too long.
People complain about heavy traffic in the winter. The cure: Drive to Tampa. You will come back and kiss the good old U.S. 27.
Watched the Super Bowk, a good game that kept me watching to the end. Halftime show I didn’t watch. Halftime at a football game should be marching bands. Not some semi-talented warbler. Want to see a great half time show? YouTube Texas A&M marching band. The NFL should return to football traditions.
People using the electric shopping carts should keep in mind the rest of us are pedestrians.
Patrick Halpin
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.