Randy Johnson
Randy Johnson, age 65, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, walked tall and strong through the gates of Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born on Oct. 24, 1953 in Kissimmee, Florida to James and Betty (McKinney) Johnson. Randy grew up in Avon Park, Florida and graduated from Avon Park High School. He was the founder and minister of Reality Ranch Ministries and has been a resident of Zolfo Springs, Florida since 1998, coming from Haines City, Florida.
Survivors include his son, Jesse Johnson of Zolfo Springs, Florida; daughter, Sarah Johnson of Avon Park, Florida; parents, James and Betty Johnson of Zolfo Springs, Florida; and sisters, Regina Anderson (Bill) of Zolfo Springs, Florida and Rhonda Harper (Steve) of Dothan, Alabama.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wauchula. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reality Ranch Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 1726, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890 or through the direct link on the funeral home website.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
