Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) is taken off the court after an awkward landing. 

 FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — The Orlando Magic hit Toronto on a three-game winning streak. They limped out of town with two key starters hobbled by injuries.

Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the defending champion Raptors beat the Magic 113-97 on Wednesday night.

Orlando lost center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon to right ankle injuries in the second quarter. Vucevic used two crutches to leave the locker room afterward, while Gordon had one.

“It hurts not being able to play, not being able to help my team win,” Gordon said.

Gordon checked out with 8:27 left in the first half, seconds after ending up on the floor while trying to block Anunoby.

“It was basically a full jump,” Gordon said. “I came down and landed on the back of someone’s leg and rolled over. That’s why I knew it was hurt a little bit more, because I had jumped all the way up.”

