main tour photo

Rosemary on fire. There will be a hike at Archbold Biological Station on Saturday.

Join Archbold plant ecologist Eric Menges and land manager Kevin Main to explore a part of Archbold not open to the general public on Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Frances Hufty Learning Center.

This hike will focus on rare plants and fire. We will hike in Florida rosemary scrub and other plant communities, identify plant species and observe responses to a recent prescribed fire. We will also discuss some of the ongoing research on rare plants and describe fire management planning and implementation.

The hike will be about one mile and may include some strenuous walking in deep sands and through scrub vegetation. Long pants and closed toed shoes are highly recommended due to frequent cactus. Water bottles and sunscreen are also recommended. The walk will start at the Learning Center at 8 a.m.

Archbold Biological Station is an independent, not-for-profit research facility and whose mission is to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands and waters of the heart of Florida and beyond.

Archbold Biological Station is located at 123 Main Drive, Venus, Fla 33960 and is eight miles south of Lake Placid. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8. Visit us at archbold-station.org. Archbold is open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, except when otherwise stated.

The Learning Center Welcome Office is staffed by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, January through April. During business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. call 863-465-2571.

