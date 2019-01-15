Ray V. Wissinger, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Jan. 9, 2019, hours before his 94th birthday. Dorothy (Fox), his loving wife of 40 years, was with him when he passed away.
Ray was born Jan. 10, 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Ray is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his younger sister, Charlotte (Wissinger) Callihan of Windber, Pennsylvania; five children, Diana (Wissinger) and husband, David Baycura of Atlanta, Georgia, Bruce Wissinger and wife, Wendy of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Roger Fox of Windber, Pennsylvania, Kevin Fox and wife, Denise of Durango, Colorado, and Tim Fox and wife, Diane Nicodemus of Hooversville, Pennsylvania.
Ray’s eight grandchildren are Michael Baycura of San Francisco, California, John Baycura and wife, Angie of Bishopville, Maryland, Sarah (Wissinger) and husband, Nick Malburg of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Erica (Fox) and husband, Christopher Cerniglia of Damascus, Maryland, Thomas (TJ) Fox and wife, Autumn of Windber, Pennsylvania, Kevin (Drew) Fox and wife, Helen of Spokane, Washington, Courtney (Fox) and husband, Kevin Ciurej of San Diego, California, and Ian Fox of Hooversville, Pennsylvania.
Seven great-grandchildren are Elise, Lucien and Zoe Baycura, Domenic Cerniglia, Savannah Ciurej and twins, Cooper and Paige Fox.
After high school, Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1941. He served on the USS Wesson DE 184, and saw seven major battles in the Pacific. After the war, Ray lived in Johnstown, Pennssylvania and worked as an electrician for Bethlehem Steel for 37 years. He also served as the president and general manager of the GBU District 146 in Moxham. He retired in 1985 and, in 1988, Ray and Dorothy moved to Covered Bridge in Lake Placid.
Ray led a full and colorful life. He loved working in his wood workshop, where he made furniture and toys, such as sewing machine cabinets, tables and chairs, stools, wooden horses, and dollhouses. These beautifully-crafted pieces were created and gifted with love to his kids and grandkids.
Every year, even into his late 80s, Ray decorated his house and yard for Christmas with large-scale lighting installations that he made himself in his workshop. With his manger scene in the front yard, wooden candy canes lining the yard and driveway, and a giant star on the roof, his house was lit up with so many lights that friends teased him that it could be seen from the Space Station.
Ray was a terrific swimmer and could swim the length of an Olympic-size pool underwater. He enjoyed deer hunting with a bow he made himself, most years filling a freezer with venison. Ray had a deep, beautiful singing voice, but limited his concerts to the privacy of his home and car. In his retirement, he taught himself to play the organ.
Ray was a quietly generous family man. He loved his wife with all his heart and enjoyed her company above all else. Especially in his retirement, he relished time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed.
Ray attended Community Church of God in Lake Placid. Pastor Joe DeHart will offer a memorial service for family and friends at the church at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.
