LAKE WALES — Bok Tower Gardens will present the 93rd annual Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 21 with free admission from 6-8 a.m.
An annual tradition, worshipers are invited to experience the majesty of the sun rising over the horizon atop Iron Mountain. Accessible parking, shuttle service, and seating for guests will be available. The Entrance Gate, Visitor Center and Gift Shop will open at 6 a.m. Donations are suggested. Please note: Shuttle service is not available during the service.
Gardens’ Carillonneur Geert D’hollander will begin the celebration at 6:30 a.m. with a selection of seasonal music performed on the 60-bell Singing Tower carillon. The service will feature the Lake Wales Choral under the director of Vince Treadway and accompanied by Dr. Jonathan Reed, The Lake Wales Brass and Ben Pugh, Bagpipes. Reverend Chad Reynolds of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales will deliver the inspirational Easter message. The service will conclude with a half-hour concert performed by D’hollander on the 60-bell Singing Tower carillon.
Following the service, the Blue Palmetto Café will offer a special breakfast buffet for $15 per adult; $10 per child under 12 from 8-10:45 a.m. Unlimited pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, assorted pastries, fresh fruit, and beverages including coffee and Florida’s Natural orange juice.
At 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., D’hollander will perform hymns and other seasonal carillon music for the occasion.
The Easter Sunrise Service has been an annual tradition since April 17, 1927, making it the longest continuously running event at Bok Tower Gardens. Reverend G.W.R. Cadman formally dedicated the Sanctuary during the first service. The son of Gardens’ founder, Curtis Bok, said the service “quite literally helps the sun get over the horizon on Easter morning.”
After 8 a.m. general admission to the Gardens is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Members and children under 5 are admitted free. Pinewood Estate will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an additional fee.
