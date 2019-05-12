AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team captured the Class 5A-District 10 championship with a 5-2 win over the McKeel Academy Wildcats on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park.
“McKeel is a good team,” said Avon Park Head Coach Whit Cornell. “They are really solid, game was not over until the last out, hopefully we both win and we get a chance to play them again the following Saturday. We fell behind and came back in the first inning and Cory Leech did a good job to keep us in the game and Luis Perez came in and did a phenomenal job in the end.”
The Wildcats came out strong, scoring a quick run off of two singles to take a 1-0 lead with one out and looked poised to take a bigger lead with runners on first and third after a walk.
Avon Park starter Cory Leech composed himself on the mound, striking out the next two batters to shut down the Wildcat threat.
Avon Park, which improved to 19-4 overall, showed it is a seasoned team that is not easily intimidated as a leadoff single by Leech and doubles by Trent Lewis into left field and Andrew McGuckin into deep left-centerfield quickly put the Red Devils back on top 2-1 at the end of the first inning.
Lewis increased the Red Devils lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third with a mammoth home run high over the right-field fence.
After giving up two hits and a run in the first inning, Leech settled down to hold the Wildcats scoreless and hitless over the next three innings before giving up three hits and a run in the fifth inning as McKeel pulled within 3-2.
Coaches often preach to their teams to win the inning, and much like the first inning, the Red Devils responded in the fifth after McKeel posted their run.
A one-out walk to Lewis set the stage for McGuckin, who hit a towering shot to the right-centerfield that had coaches and players alike chanting for the ball to get out.
The ball fell short of the fence, scoring Lewis from first and McGuckin racing towards third, beating the throw as the ball went into the McKeel dugout, allowing McGuckin to score to put the Red Devils up by three, 5-2, after five innings.
The Red Devils then brought in reliever Luis Perez in the sixth inning, who not just shut the door on the Wildcats, he triple locked and hurricane-proofed it as he struck out all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the save and preserve the win.
Avon Park, which made it to the State Final Four last year, is peaking at the right time of the season.
“He (Perez) came in and did his job,” said Cornell of his reliever. “He was not worried if he started or closed, this is a selfless team, they all play together as teammates, lineups change time to time. It is a good thing to see because the guys that are not in the lineup are rooting harder for the team than when they are in the lineup, it is good to see that team chemistry come into play.”
With the win, the Red Devils will host the Melbourne Central Catholic Hustlers at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Wednesday in a regional quarterfinal.
The Hustlers are 20-6 and lost in the Class 5A-District 9 championship game to the Titusville Terriers on Thursday by a score of 2-1.
