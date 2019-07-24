In a recent guest column I wrote, “Truth trumps deception,” I said I thought most of the media treated Sarah Sanders horrible with total disrespect and someone else thought just the opposite. Obviously, we read people totally different.
The other writer went on to say he found what I wrote about the Deep State (June 24, 2017) amusing. The concept of a Deep State suggests that there exists a coordinated effort by career government employees and others to influence state policy without regard for legitimate and democratically elected leadership. It’s also referred to as the fourth branch of government.
The “friendly critique” writer quoted the Turkish definition of the Deep State. I suggest he familiarize himself with the United States definition of the Deep State. Better yet, read Jason Chaffetz’ New York Times best-selling book, “The Deep State.” As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Chaffetz was the tip of the spear challenging the Deep State and trying to hold them accountable.
In “The Deep State,” Jason Chaffetz reveals an entrenched leadership within the civil service that resists exposure, accountability and responsibility. At the highest levels, they work the system for their own advantage and they certainly don’t like disruptive forces such as Donald Trump.
We do not have to call it the Deep State. Call it the “Hillary Obama Clan” or “HO Clan” for short. Call it whatever you want, but realize there are no clouds in my dissertation as was written by the “friendly critique.” The facts are the facts and they are being exposed. We are only at the tip of the iceberg.
I went on to say at the end of the article, “The name alone, Deep State, just sounds scary, doesn’t it? A person’s first instinct is to say that’s insane, sounds made up and makes no sense, especially in our country. Considering what’s going on in our government, unfortunately, it makes perfect sense.” That last line makes more sense now than ever.
If you have been paying attention to the facts, you have all the evidence you need to see that there was a huge coordinated effort by the exact people as mentioned above to take down President Trump by any means necessary and clear Hillary by covering up her real crimes for years. They had to protect her in order to protect themselves as they are all “linked together.” No need for me to list all the crimes nor the dirty players involved.
Attorney General Bill Barr will sort it all out and get to the bottom of it, so stay tuned. Watch Sean Hannity for a quick education on what’s really happening.
I do agree with the writer that the 4th of July is “A day which should be reserved for the expression of our love and respect for this great nation. It is, most certainly, not the time for engaging in tidal waves of tribalism. Some in our midst are true annihilators of government, and they pose a real and present danger to our Constitution and to the preservation of our democratic republic.”
I’ll say it again, these “some in our midst” actors are the Socialist Dems in Washington, the Deep State actors and the Lame Stream Fake News Media. So for now, it’s up to us to Keep America Great!
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I can't take anyone seriously who gets their information from hacks like Hannity and Faux Gnus which poses as a news outlet. The Rabid Right will cozy up to anyone who agrees with them and declare others the enemy of the people. It's a pointless discussion as they are mesmerized by the spew of a criminal lying elitist. BTW, when will you get over the Obama and Clinton kick? You do know they aren't in office for some time now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.