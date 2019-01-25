The Rolex 24 At Daytona kicks off the 2019 season for both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. It also serves as the kick off for IMSA’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.
The WeatherTech Championship will have two prototype classes in 2019. The Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class includes professional teams and drivers with manufacturer-backed programs from Acura, Cadillac, Mazda and Nissan. After running in a combined Prototype class each of the past two seasons, LMP2 teams now will shift to its own class with Pro-Am driver lineups.
DPi Class
No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R — Joao Barbosa/Mike Conway/Filipe Albuquerque/Christian Fittipaldi. Barbosa, Albuquerque and Fittipaldi return to defend their 2018 Rolex 24 victory and welcome Conway – who has previously been part of the Action Express Racing sister No. 31 Cadillac team – to the No. 5 driver lineup. A victory this weekend would be Barbosa’s fourth overall Rolex 24 win and fifth class victory and would send Fittipaldi into retirement as a four-time overall Rolex 24 winner as well.
No. 6 Acura Team Penske Acura ARX-05 DPi — Juan Pablo Montoya/Dane Cameron/Simon Pagenaud. The same trio who shared the No. 6 Acura DPi in its maiden voyage at last year’s Rolex 24 are back and hungry for more in 2019. Season-long teammates Montoya and Cameron came oh-so-close to victory a number of times in 2018, but a win this weekend would be their first as teammates.
No. 7 Acura Team Penske Acura ARX-05 DPi — Ricky Taylor/Helio Castroneves/Alexander Rossi. Taylor and Castroneves are reunited for a second consecutive season in the No. 7. They delivered the first win for the Acura DPi program last year at Mid-Ohio in a 1-2 sweep for Acura Team Penske, but like their teammates in the No. 6, they’re hungry for much more in Year 2.
No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R — Renger van der Zande/Jordan Taylor/Fernando Alonso/Kamui Kobayashi. We’ve already talked about past Rolex 24 winners, WeatherTech Championship series champions and Indy 500 winners among the first three DPi cars on the entry list. Now, we’ve arrived at the two-time F1 World Champion, Alonso, who returns to the Rolex 24 with the No. 10 team after racing a United Autosports LMP2 machine last year.
No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R — Felipe Nasr/Eric Curran/Pipo Derani. The last time we saw Nasr and Curran (before the Roar Before the Rolex 24 anyway) they were standing onstage at Chateau Élan in Braselton, Georgia holding Bishop-France Trophies as 2018 co-champions of the WeatherTech Championship Prototype class. It was Curran’s second Prototype title in three seasons, while Nasr’s title came in his first full year in the championship. This year, Nasr will be joined for the full season by his Brazilian countryman, Derani, with Curran moving to an IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup-only role with the team.
No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R — Will Owen/Rene Binder/Agustin Canapino/Kyle Kaiser. Newcomers to WeatherTech Championship competition in 2019, Juncos Racing brings a wealth of IndyCar and other open-wheel development series experience.
No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan DPi — Jon Bennett/Colin Braun/Romain Dumas/Loic Duval. Season-long co-drivers Bennett and Braun came within a whisker of winning the Prototype championship last year with an ORECA LMP2 car. This year, they’ll go into battle for the DPi championship with the field’s lone Nissan.
No. 55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda RT24-P DPi — Jonathan Bomarito/Harry Tincknell/Olivier Pla.
No. 77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda RT24-P DPi — Oliver Jarvis/Tristan Nunez/Timo Bernhard/Rene Rast.
No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R — Simon Trummer/Stephen Simpson/Chris Miller/Juan Piedrahita.
No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R — Misha Goikhberg/Tristan Vautier/Devlin DeFrancesco/Rubens Barrichello. Goikhberg.
LMP2 Class
No. 18 DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson LMP2 — Roberto Gonzalez/Pastor Maldonado/Sebastian Saavedra/Ryan Cullen.
No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA/Gibson LMP2 — Kyle Masson/Robert Masson/Cameron Cassels/Kris Wright.
No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA/Gibson LMP2 — Matthew McMurry/Gabriel Aubry/Mark Kvamme/Enzo Guibbert.
No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA/Gibson LMP2 — Henrik Hedman/Ben Hanley/Nicolas Lapierre/James Allen.
NBC Sports will offer complete live Rolex 24 television coverage on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App on Jan. 26-27, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, on NBCSN. IMSA Radio also will provide live coverage on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Channel 202.
