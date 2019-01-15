SEBRING — Of Highlands County’s 76 new voters, Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg does not know how many were former felons.
She said she or her staff members wouldn’t have gotten that information from registering voters unless they volunteered it while they filled out their forms.
“We don’t ask them questions,” Ogg said. “If they have a question (regarding that), we refer them to the State Clemency Board.”
Reportedly, 1.4 million Floridians could be affected by Amendment 4, which passed in the midterm election in November 2018 and took effect last Tuesday, Jan. 8.
As reported by The Washington Post, the amendment would restore voting rights to former felons and undo a feature of state law enacted after the Civil War.
The amendment was written to be self-executing, to go into effect on Jan. 8.
Former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who later switched parties, modified the voting ban so that many offenders’ petitions for rights restoration would be submitted automatically, according to The Post.
However, his GOP successor, Rick Scott, scrapped those reforms. Under his system, voting rights were restored annually to those who appeared in person to personally request their rights be restored before a panel led by Scott.
Florida reportedly had more than 10,000 applicants on a waiting list while a quarter of the nation’s approximately 6 million disenfranchised ex-convicts live in Florida.
A federal judge condemned the system, and advocates put Amendment 4 on last fall’s ballot, restoring voting rights automatically to all ex-convicts, except murderers and sex offenders, once they complete their sentences, parole and probation.
On Election Day, about 65 percent of Floridians agreed.
Of Highlands County’s 76 newly registered voters in the last week:
• 43 are male, 32 are female and one’s gender is unknown.
• 55 are white, 12 are Hispanic, five are black, one Native American/Alaskan and three have ethnicity unknown.
• 45 live in Sebring, 15 in Avon Park, 14 in Lake Placid and one in Lorida.
Those who registered last week, as listed by decade of their birth, are:
• 1930s — Two
• 1940s — 13
• 1950s — 21
• 1960s — 12
• 1970s — Four
• 1980s — Six
• 1990s — Three
• 2000s — One
Again, Ogg said she doesn’t know what percentage of those were former felons. They aren’t required to tell her in order to get their rights restored.
