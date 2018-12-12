SEBRING — The good news is there were no injuries, minimal damage to the other car and no damage to the house.
However, a crimson Nissan Versa sedan went nose-first Tuesday morning into a property wall at 1871 Lakeview Drive, an historic Sebring home, circa 1925. The impact totaled the car, damaged a 10-yard section of the wall and embedded a concrete block in the car where the right headlight used to be.
No one was hurt, Sebring police reported. The wreck took place just before 8:39 a.m. when police got the call.
Police reported that Michael Perez, 27, of Sebring was northbound on Lakeview Drive in the Nissan behind a white crew-cab Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, driven by Jack Degironimo, 55, also of Sebring.
Police stated that Perez’s car hit the back of the truck, mostly damaging his hitch, and then veered out of control to the left.
It crossed southbound lanes, ran over the sidewalk and drove into the wall. The impact peeled back the hood and left a car-shaped hole in the structure.
Police have ruled Perez at fault in the wreck.
Previous owners of the house since 1925 are listed on a brass plaque by the entrance to the property:
• Dr. Henry R. Brown — 1925
• Dr. D.J. Holliman — 1951
• Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell Scott — 1973
• Mr. and Mrs. John T. Griffin — 1978
The house is still owned by the John T. Griffin Trust. Griffin was a Sebring city councilman for 17 years and died while in office in February 2016.
Sebring police and Sebring firefighters held up traffic while a wrecker removed the car. The embedded concrete block stayed in the car while it was loaded onto a rollback truck.
The truck operator had to pull the concrete block from the car and replace it among the other dislodged blocks on the sidewalk.
Police cleared the scene at 9:15 a.m., and normal traffic resumed.
