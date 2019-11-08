Thank you for the letter run a few days ago articulating the reasons why a reader will vote for Trump. Instead of resorting to name calling or dredging up the past, he stuck to clear examples of why the president will receive his support.
I found his letter helpful in understanding why some support our current commander-in-chief, and I feel it provides a way to engage in an honest, insightful dialogue for those of us who disagree.
I have cut out the letter and plan to use his 14 reasons why as a means to do my own research and better understand the voice and viewpoints of others.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring
