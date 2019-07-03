Rebecca L. Gillies
Rebecca Lou Gillies, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Avery, Texas on Feb. 13, 1936 to the late Loyce and Christine (Carter) Rogers. She had been a resident for 30 years coming from Crawfordville, Indiana and was a hairdresser by trade. Rebecca loved golf.
She is survived by her children, Raymond Gillies, and Sharon Gillies (Carlos), Jody Cantrell, and Kelly Noaker (John), all of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Gillies.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
