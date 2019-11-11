Special to Highlands News-Sun
Rebellion Racing dominated the LMP1 category at Sunday’s 4 Hours of Shanghai — round 3 of the FIA WEC — with their Rebellion R13–Gibson.
It marks only the fourth time in the WEC’s eight-year history that a non-Hybrid car has been classified as overall winner, after what was an interesting and intense battle throughout thanks to the LMP Success Handicap system introduced this season to ensure closer competition.
Today marked the second WEC victory in the books for the Swiss Rebellion Racing team with Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato finishing more than one minute ahead of World Championship leaders Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley in the No. 8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID car. It was Senna’s 10th win in the series and is notable as he has now taken victory in all four classes of competition, the only driver to achieve this distinction.
The third podium spot was taken by the No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing entry driven by José María López, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway — the trio’s race having been compromised following a drive-through penalty for a jump start.
The highly-competitive LMP2 category saw British-based squad JOTA take its first victory of Season 8 in the No. 37 ORECA 07 Gibson of Antonio Felix da Costa, Roberto Gonzalez and Anthony Davidson.
It marked the first WEC win for JOTA since Spa in 2015 and also the first win for Goodyear tires — a remarkable achievement considering it is only the third event since the American tire company joined the WEC with its new range of LMP2 tires.
Meanwhile, it was a home celebration for Jackie Chan DC Racing today as its trio of Gabriel Aubry, Ho-Pin Tung and Will Stevens claimed the runner-up position after a strong outing in another ORECA. Today’s result promotes Jackie Chan DC Racing to second in the LMP2 standings, just two points behind category leaders Racing Team Nederland who finished today’s race fifth following a drive-through penalty for contact with another car.
British team United Autosports fought back from a forced early pit-stop to remove debris from the air intake to claim the final spot on the LMP2 podium for Paul di Resta, Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson.
Signatech Alpine Elf’s trio of Thomas Laurent, André Negrao and Pierre Ragues finished fourth in the No.36 Alpine and now sit third in the overall standings.
Ferrari was set to take its first ever LMGTE Pro victory on Chinese soil but the No. 51 car was in breach of the WEC Technical Regulations after the minimum ground clearance was found lower than 50mm, giving the win to the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR. Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen’s victory in the Porsche 911 RSR sees Porsche GT Team extend its points lead over Aston Martin by 17 points in the standings.
The class runner-up in Shanghai was the No.91 Porsche 911 RSR with Gimmi Bruni and Richard Lietz at the wheel. The No.97 and No. 95 Aston Martin Racing Vantage AMR cars finished third and fourth respectively while the No. 71 AF Corse entry rounded out the top five.
In LMGTE Am, it was another dream race weekend for British team TF Sport as Jonny Adam, Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc stormed to their second consecutive LMGTE Am race victory in the No. 90 Aston Martin Vantage AMR.
TF Sport’s dominant win sees the team take the lead in the overall LMGTE Am standings — three points ahead of AF Corse.
The No. 57 Team Project 1 team of Jeroen Bleekemolen, Larry ten Voorde and Ben Keating took a season best result today with second overall in the Porsche 911 RSR.
The No.98 Aston Martin trio of Darren Turner, Paul Dalla Lana and Ross Gunn made an incredible comeback from lap one contact to take the third podium spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.