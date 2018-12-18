SEBRING — Rebuild Florida, a program designed to provide disaster recovery assistance to Florida families since Hurricane Irma, is coming back to town.
The program, which had a service center set up in Avon Park a couple of weeks ago, will be in Sebring from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, Conference Room 3, on George Boulevard.
Case workers there will help local clients as well as neighboring county clients who may not have been able to apply for help online.
Rebuild Florida is a partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to help Florida recover from Irma, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 10, 2017.
The first phase is a Housing Repair Program to assist families in rebuilding homes damaged or destroyed by the storm.
As of July this year, Highlands County was one of 12 Florida counties that hadn’t recovered fully from the Great Recession, and wasn’t helped at all by Irma. Since then, Hurricane Michael has devastated counties throughout the Florida Panhandle.
The DEO states on its website that the state of Florida is committed to helping homeowners affected by the storm by rebuilding or replacing damaged homes.
HUD has approved funding to local communities for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts after the 2017 hurricane season.
Funds will help eligible homeowners impacted by Irma and individuals and families from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who were displaced by Hurricane Maria.
The Rebuild Florida program will repair and rebuild damaged homes across the hardest-hit communities of Florida, with priority funding for low-income vulnerable residents, including the elderly, disabled and parents of children ages 5 and younger.
Other phases of Rebuild Florida, expected to launch soon, include business assistance and partnerships with local governments.
