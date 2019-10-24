SEBRING — Supporters for Kyle Green, candidate for Clerk of the Courts in the 2020 general election, will have a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Lightsey Family Ranch.

Green will be in attendance. Those wishing to attend are asked to make a donation to the campaign of $100 minimum per person or $500 per couple.

Donations may not exceed $1,000 for any person or entity.

The reception will be at 545 New Boor Heel Road in Venus. Attendees are asked to RSVP to Green at kyle@votekylegreen.com or 863-381-3846.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments