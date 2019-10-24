Several years ago, I was invited to join the Sebring Noon Rotary Club. Being a servant at heart, I accepted the invitation and enjoyed being part of the prestigious organization. The only problem was, my work schedule didn’t like it.
Not only was it difficult to attend a meeting each week, but working in the world of news, I can’t dictate what time or what days big events will happen. Nor can I determine in advance what the reporters will be working on at any given time. If they are all out on assignment, someone kind of needs to be around to take care of things.
Even having the ability to make up meeting days with another area Rotary Club or even the online meetings just didn’t seem to work with my schedule. Sadly, I left the club in hopes that when I am able to slow down a little, I’ll be able to rejoin and be more productive as a member.
I am still a big supporter of the club and its programs. One that should be applauded today, World Polio Day, is the organization’s long-term battle against polio.
Polio is a contagious viral disease that can cause nerve injury leading to paralysis, difficulty breathing and even death. However, the majority of people who are infected with the virus don’t get sick and aren’t aware they’ve been infected, according to Mayo Clinic. Anyone who isn’t vaccinated is at risk of developing the disease, but it mainly affects children younger than 5.
As pointed out by Mark Daniel Maloney, president of Rotary International, polio was endemic in 125 countries just 30 years ago, with more than 350,000 new cases a year worldwide. Since then, the organization and their partners, namely the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, focus on eradication of the disease has reduced the incident of polio by more than 99.9%.
Furthermore, Maloney wrote in The Rotarian that more than 2.5 billion children have been vaccinated against the virus.
Maloney shares that of the three types of poliovirus, type 2 has been eradicated and type 3 could soon be certified as eradicated. He writes that Nigeria has not reported a case of wild poliovirus in nearly three years. If the trend holds, the world will be down to just one type of wild poliovirus in only one section of the world, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Rotary International won’t stop until the disease is totally eradicated, but this battle is not their only challenge. To learn more about the organization’s efforts to “bridge cultures and connect continents,” visit rotary.org or ask one of your local Rotarians. I’m confident you’ll be as impressed as I have been.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her via email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com.
