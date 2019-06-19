Aloha Avon Park residents:
I lived in your beautiful town from April 1961-April 1962. It was a wonderful time in my life, I was 18 and stationed at The Avon Park Bombing & Gunnery Range, I learned how to drive there, got my first car ('56 Buick) and driver's license there.
There are many more wonderful memories: the electric store on the main drag (with all of those lovely Jacaranda trees) which was displaying the new color TVs, A&W Rootbeer right across the street and up a bit where all of us young kids hung out, the wonderful Avon Park Restaurant owned by Luis and Pia, an Italian couple where Charles McGilvery (my house mate — we shared a house at 415 Campbell St. —though I may have gotten the street name wrong, it was located just around the corner from the Assembly of God church) and I ate dinner just about every single evening for one year (as we did not cook), the Catholic church up beyond the lovely Jacaranda Hotel, where Pastor Heiring (from Iowa) welcomed me.
I remember attending several high school events, one being a football game between Avon Park and Sebring and where instead of playing the national anthem before the game they played "Dixie" and we all had to stand up (this was pre civil rights), the Highlands movie theater right on the main drag.
I could go on and on, but my purpose in writing is to ask if any of you residents from that time remembers me. Please if you do so write me at my email below. I would love to have news from anyone who knew me 58 years go, especially one young lady by the name of Helen Thomas (maiden name). If any of you are out there, please write and let me have some news; I will answer immediately.
Thank you Avon Park Sun (now the Highlands News-Sun) for allowing me to write this letter. You are all very fortunate to be living in a very quiet and beautiful South Florida town.
Paul Pitarys
Hawaii
