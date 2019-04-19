Announcing a major first for the 87th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Super Finale of the FIA World Endurance Championship on 15-16 June: a record number of competitors. The Automobile Club de l’Ouest is extending the grid to accommodate 62 teams. High Class Racing and United Autosports join the field!
Work on extending pit lane began several weeks ago, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest is delighted to invite 62 teams for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans on 15-16 June, two more than last year, namely High Class Racing and United Autosports.
“In February, the selection committee faced a harder task than it has in many years,” explains Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “There were 75 applications – all of a high standard – and it was particularly difficult to choose 60, only 60 of them should I say. We quickly came to the conclusion that we had to find a way of accepting additional competitors, and our crews confirmed the feasibility of adding two garages to pit lane. We knuckled down and are overjoyed to be able to accept 62 entrants for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s a record number and a sign that this race is as popular as ever.”
Two temporary garages will be set up next to the first ones, towards the entrance of pit lane, and will be in place from Test Day on 2 June until the end of the race on 16 June. The project is organised and customised to host competitors and spectators in optimal conditions.
The 13.626-kilometre track will therefore welcome a record 62 competitors on 15 June. Since 2016, a maximum of 60 garages accommodated the teams. The last two entrants invited to join the grid are two LMP2 outfits from the reserve list: High Class Racing will be fielding the #20 ORECA-Gibson and United Autosports the #32 Ligier JSP 217-Gibson.
The largest-ever field of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be immortalised in the family photo on the starting grid at the first-ever FIA World Endurance Championship Super Finale.
