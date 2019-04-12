AVON PARK – Two of Avon Park High School’s best runners signed scholarships Tuesday afternoon to run cross country and track in college. Avon Park standouts Dylan Branch and Amy Schlosser both chose to run for Montreat College in Montreat, North Carolina, a small NAIA college in the mountains of western North Carolina.
“I am pretty excited about signing this scholarship,” said Dylan Branch. “I have been waiting for this for a while now. I decided on Montreat College because I have a friend that is going there right now. He introduced me to one of the coaches and they came down for our district meet. I went for a visit and loved it there. I love that the school is located in the mountains and kind of old timey. It felt like home. I’m nervous to go out of state but excited to run collegiately. Coach Chet Brojek has been coaching me since sixth grade, motivating me and even sponsoring me for local races. He has helped me a lot through the years. I really love to run and I love to go fast. I am excited to leave.”
Branch, who finished fourth at the Class 2A State Finals in cross country, has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun All-Highlands Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year the past four years.
The talented Red Devil senior was also selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Track Athlete of the Year after qualifying for state in two events.
Avon Park cross country Co-Coach Chet Brojek, a celebrated runner himself, says Branch is the best runner in Avon Park history.
“Dylan is the finest runner Avon Park has ever seen,” said Brojek. “He is indomitable in the area. I’ve had the chance to work with him for seven years and I am delighted that he has the chance to run at Montreat. We are starting him on an increased mileage to get him prepared. He will have to transition to not being the only one on the team that is fast. He will have to adjust to that. I think it will make a great team for Montreat and they will be a national power. I am very proud of him. I would have loved for him to go to school here in Florida so it would be closer but I will fly to North Carolina to see him run. He will be very hard to replace.”
Schlosser, who was selected to the Highlands News-Sun 2017 and 2018 All-Highlands Girls Cross Country Team, was faced with a huge decision of going to the University of Florida and not being able to run, or Montreat College where she would be a part of the cross country and track teams.
“I am very excited to be signing with Montreat today and starting this new chapter of my life,” said Schlosser. “I had a total of eight colleges looking at me but only two for running, the others were academic. I decided on Montreat because I wanted to be in a small christian environment and that is exactly what Montreat is. When I met the group of girls that are there already running I felt connected. It felt like a good fit. I am excited to leave home and have the college experience. I have never seen snow so I am excited about seeing it for the first time. I am nervous being 12 hours from my family.”
Schlosser’s mother was beaming with pride as she watched her daughter sign with Montreat College.
“I am very excited for Amy,” said Nicole Schlosser. “She has worked very hard academically, with her sports and all of her extracurriculars. I am so proud of her. She is graduating from high school with her AA, she is Miss Highlands County, she won the state FBLA contest for interviews and is active in FFA. She has a good work ethic and she is very competitive. She is the all around package. I am not really ready for her to leave. We won’t see her as often as we would like but she has a good head on her shoulders and is capable of making good choices.”
“Amy is an all around super person,” said Brojek. “She has been a leader all three years she has been with us. She has done remarkably well to improve her times and earn this scholarship. She will have to increase her mileage. She works very hard and that is the way to success. She did dual enrollment, got straight As, did everything I asked of her, worked at a doctors office part-time. She is an amazing young lady and she will be hard to replace.”
Schlosser and Branch will go to Montreat in July to be assistants at the summer camp for a week. The duo will start school in August.
